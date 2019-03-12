JKEEGA delegation calls on Advisor

March 12, 2019 |

A delegation of JKEEGA called on Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma at Church Lane Srinagar.

The delegation led by JKEEGA General Secretary Er. Peerzada Hidayatullah, raised various issued including regularization at various levels, SRO for ACP and promotions at different levels especially at Executive Engineer level.

According to a press note issued by JKEEGA, the association expressed dismay over the non-fulfillment of different posts especially at Executive Engineer level by virtue of promotions. “The Advisor was informed that there are more than 20 vacancies available and requested him to fill up the vacancies on fast track basis and told him that additional charge culture should be discouraged which he agreed in principle.

The association raised various other issues of PDD which include 4260 & FTA for Engineers and further Advisor assured that those will be looked on fast track basis. Meanwhile, Advisor has invited a delegation of JKEEGA to Jammu to resolve these issues.”