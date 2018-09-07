JKEDI trains youth to venture into waste management, plastic recycling

Diesel fuel injection pumps, e-cabs, modular kitchens also in list
Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Sep 06:
In a first of its kind, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute has trained a bunch of aspiring entrepreneurs to start innovative ventures in waste management and plastic recycling, repairing diesel fuel injection pumps and e-cabs, while activities like customized kitchen cabinets and audio recording studios also have some takers in the latest batch of aspirants.
These aspiring entrepreneurs completed their basic business management training on Thursday and passed out from Pampore campus of the institute along with a batch of 65 other aspirants. The aspirants hailed the designed curriculum and were trained over three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP), meant for manufacturing and services sector.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth. The program was coordinated by JKEDI Trainers, Mr. Aijaz Ahmad Mulla and Mr. Syed Asrar Qadri.
As part of EDP the participants hailing from different districts of Kashmir division were deputed for field visits and the market survey as well.
Speaking at the valediction, Dr. Majid Manzoor, Chief Program Officer, JKEDI said that unemployment is a serious threat for the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Government can only accommodate limited number of people. “Entrepreneurship is the only solution to this chronic problem,” he said. The CPO congratulated the aspiring entrepreneurs for taking timely and life changing decision by choosing entrepreneurship as their career choice. The CPO promised the trained candidates’ speedy disbursement of funds to enable them to start their business ventures.