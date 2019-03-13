JKEDI trains aspirants 90 youth for self-employment at Baramulla

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A fresh batch of 90 aspiring entrepreneurs including passed out of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) at District Centre Baramulla.

Thirty-seven candidates were trained for 18 days under Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) at ITI Baramulla while 53 candidates completed the training under 10-day EDP for Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Program (JKREGP) at Government Degree College Baramulla.

The training programs were conducted by JKEDI district centre Baramulla. During the training program the candidates were acquainted with basic business skills, management of a business venture with special focus on customer handling, marketing, business risk management etc. A field visit to successful business outlets for better exposure of the aspirants was also part of the training program.

Experts from various line departments were invited to deliberate on various topics which were part of the training curriculum and necessary for enterprise development.

The training programs were conducted by JKEDI faculty including Waseem Ahad, District Nodal Officer, Baramulla, Sheikh Nowsheen, Assistant Faculty, Navreen Tariq, Assistant, Waseem-ul-Gani, Assistant Manager and Mushtaq Malik, Office Associate at District Centre Baramulla.