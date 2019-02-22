JKEDI trains 79 youth for self-employment

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Feb 20:
A batch of 79 aspiring entrepreneurs including eight females Wednesday passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Pampore after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates were trained for self-employment at the institute’s Pampore campus under Himayat self-employment scheme from January 28 to February 19, 2019.
The training program was modeled for agri-allied and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs have chosen various activities like dairy and sheep farming, interior and exterior decorations, event management etc. as their lines of activity. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the program.
The participants hailed from Bandipora, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar districts of Kashmir division. In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates establish their business ventures.
The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.