JKEDI trains 73 youth for entrepreneurship at Ramban, Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Sep 15:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has trained a fresh batch of 73 candidates including 11 females for entrepreneurship and self-employment during two separate Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs). These EDPs were held at Anantnag and Ramban districts.
37 candidates were trained at DIET, Anantnag under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS), while 36 candidates were trained at Ramban under Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) for the unemployed youth at JKEDI District Centre, Ramban.
The valedictory function of EDP at Ramban was held in Townhall Banihal in which many officers of civil administration, army and J&K Bank participated and wished the entrepreneurs good luck for a successful career. The aspiring entrepreneurs were trained in retail, services, manufacturing and agro-allied sectors to help them establish their entrepreneurial ventures.
Entrepreneurship Development Program at Ramban was conducted under Himayat Self Employment Scheme being implemented by the Institute for the educated unemployed youth of the state in the age group of 18-35 years to enable them to earn their livelihood. The trained candidates shall be provided financial linkage under Term Loan scheme of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC).
EDPs (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDPs are generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth. The trained
aspirants hailed the training curriculum which they said has given them the confidence to start their entrepreneurial journey.