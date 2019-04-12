About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKEDI trains 66 aspiring entrepreneurs under agri-allied sector

 A batch of 66 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Pampore after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates were trained for entrepreneurship opportunities (agri-allied sector) at the Pampore campus under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) being implemented by the institute.
The training program was modeled for agri-allied activities and the aspirants were trained for dairy, sheep, poultry rearing and mushroom cultivation. The aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the programme. Special sectoral training was also provided to the trainees during the three-week EDP.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates establish their business ventures.

 

Holds boot camp for college students at Kulgam
The Institute also organized a boot camp under the J&K Startup Policy in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.
The camp was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the institute in all the districts of the State under the recently introduced J&K Startup Policy for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.
More than 250 participants attended the boot camp held at Government Degree College, Kulgam. Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam was the chief guest on the occasion.
Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Consultant at JKEDI delved into the need for exploring the ideas related to innovation and technology. He urged the participant students to express their innovative ideas so that the institute is able to help them to turn those ideas into profitable business ventures. Mr. Syed Firdous, Power Manager JKEDI gave a PowerPoint presentation on J&K Startup policy.
Besides Principal GDC Kulgam, faculty members of the Commerce Department of the college, faculty from GDC Kelam, and DH Pora also participated in the program. The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre Kulgam including Dr.ImtiyazMantoo, DNO, Mr. Shabir Ahmad, Coordinator and Mr. Sarfaraz Nawab, Office Associate.
The main objective of the bootcamp campaign launched by JKEDI is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.

 

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKEDI trains 66 aspiring entrepreneurs under agri-allied sector

              

 A batch of 66 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Pampore after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates were trained for entrepreneurship opportunities (agri-allied sector) at the Pampore campus under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) being implemented by the institute.
The training program was modeled for agri-allied activities and the aspirants were trained for dairy, sheep, poultry rearing and mushroom cultivation. The aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the programme. Special sectoral training was also provided to the trainees during the three-week EDP.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates establish their business ventures.

 

Holds boot camp for college students at Kulgam
The Institute also organized a boot camp under the J&K Startup Policy in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.
The camp was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the institute in all the districts of the State under the recently introduced J&K Startup Policy for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.
More than 250 participants attended the boot camp held at Government Degree College, Kulgam. Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam was the chief guest on the occasion.
Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Consultant at JKEDI delved into the need for exploring the ideas related to innovation and technology. He urged the participant students to express their innovative ideas so that the institute is able to help them to turn those ideas into profitable business ventures. Mr. Syed Firdous, Power Manager JKEDI gave a PowerPoint presentation on J&K Startup policy.
Besides Principal GDC Kulgam, faculty members of the Commerce Department of the college, faculty from GDC Kelam, and DH Pora also participated in the program. The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre Kulgam including Dr.ImtiyazMantoo, DNO, Mr. Shabir Ahmad, Coordinator and Mr. Sarfaraz Nawab, Office Associate.
The main objective of the bootcamp campaign launched by JKEDI is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;