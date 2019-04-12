JKEDI trains 66 aspiring entrepreneurs under agri-allied sector

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A batch of 66 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Pampore after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).

The candidates were trained for entrepreneurship opportunities (agri-allied sector) at the Pampore campus under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) being implemented by the institute.

The training program was modeled for agri-allied activities and the aspirants were trained for dairy, sheep, poultry rearing and mushroom cultivation. The aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the programme. Special sectoral training was also provided to the trainees during the three-week EDP.

EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.

In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates establish their business ventures.

Holds boot camp for college students at Kulgam

The Institute also organized a boot camp under the J&K Startup Policy in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The camp was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the institute in all the districts of the State under the recently introduced J&K Startup Policy for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.

More than 250 participants attended the boot camp held at Government Degree College, Kulgam. Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Consultant at JKEDI delved into the need for exploring the ideas related to innovation and technology. He urged the participant students to express their innovative ideas so that the institute is able to help them to turn those ideas into profitable business ventures. Mr. Syed Firdous, Power Manager JKEDI gave a PowerPoint presentation on J&K Startup policy.

Besides Principal GDC Kulgam, faculty members of the Commerce Department of the college, faculty from GDC Kelam, and DH Pora also participated in the program. The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre Kulgam including Dr.ImtiyazMantoo, DNO, Mr. Shabir Ahmad, Coordinator and Mr. Sarfaraz Nawab, Office Associate.

The main objective of the bootcamp campaign launched by JKEDI is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.