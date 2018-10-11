JKEDI trains 63 youth for self-employment in Baramulla

Pampore, Oct 10:
A fresh batch of 63 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The spokesperson of JKEDI said the candidates were trained under Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) at Baramulla. The three-week training program was modelled for manufacturing and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs had chosen various activities like manufacturing of notebooks, disposable items, school uniforms, restaurant and departmental stores etc. as their lines of activity. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the program and said they are now confident to start their business journey.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related processes for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates to establish their business ventures.
EDPs (training) are part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.