JKEDI trains 61 aspirants at Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam under REGP

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Sixty-one aspiring entrepreneurs passed out of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the 10-day training program under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Program (JKREGP) on Monday.

The training programs were conducted by JKEDI district centres at at Kulgam, Pulwama and Budgam districts of Kashmir division. 18 aspirants were trained at Kulgam, 19 at Pulwama and 24 at Budgam under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Program (JKREGP).

The training programs were held in association with J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB). During the 10-day training program the candidates were acquainted with basic business skills, management of a business venture with special focus on customer handling, marketing, business risk management etc. A field visit to successful business outlets for better exposure of the aspirants was also part of the training program.

Experts from various line departments like Industries and Commerce, Commercial Taxes, Labour Department and National Informatics Centre were invited to deliberate on various topics which were part of the training curriculum and necessary for enterprise development.

The training programs were conducted by JKEDI faculty including Dr. Naila Khanday, District Nodal Officer, Budgam, Majid Wani Assistant Faculty, Shabir Shah, Faculty, Arbin Hassan, Assistant Faculty, Dr. Imtiyaz Mantoo, District Nodal Officer Kulgam and Shabir Ahmad Parray, Coordinator.