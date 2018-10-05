JKEDI trains 42 women for entrepreneurship

Pampore, Oct 04:
Forty-two aspiring women entrepreneurs on Thursday passed out of the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, Kashmir (CWE-K), a program vertical of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program.
The aspirants were trained for entrepreneurship development at Centre for Women Entrepreneurship (CWE) Kashmir at Press Enclave, Srinagar under sectors like agri-allied, manufacturing and services. The aspirants were trained for three weeks under an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) for Seed capital Fund Scheme and Youth Startup Loan Scheme being implemented by the Institute for entrepreneurship development in the State. The EDP started on September 04, 2018.
The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the program and said it has boosted their confidence to start their own business ventures.
Speaking at the valediction, Dr. Majid Manzoor Khan, Chief Faculty JKEDI said the jobs available in J&K are very few and the government cannot accommodate every educated youth of the State. “So, entrepreneurship is the best solution to this chronic problem,” Dr. Majid said and congratulated the aspiring female entrepreneurs for taking a life-changing decision by choosing entrepreneurship as their career choice. He promised the trained candidates a speedy disbursement of funds to enable them to start their business ventures.
As part of EDP the participants were deputed for field visits, business incubation, and market survey as well.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.