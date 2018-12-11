JKEDI trains 39 aspiring entrepreneurs at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 10:
A fresh batch of 39 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program.
The candidates were trained at JKEDI District Centre Jammu, Exhibition Ground under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Start up Loan Scheme (YSLS). The participants were exposed to a comprehensive training over a period of 3-weeks to equip them with what they need to start their profitable business ventures.
The training program was modelled for agri-allied, manufacturing and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs had chosen various activities like dairy, sheep farming and mushroom cultivation, manufacturing of tiles, assembling of solar street lights, trading of hardware products, sale and servicing of CCTV & surveillance items, adventure tourism, dental clinic etc as their lines of activity.
For the candidates who choose agri-allied activities, a special 8-day sectoral training was also provided along with five days on the job training (OJT) at the successful business ventures sponsored by JKEDI earlier. For the rest of the candidates, an industrial visit and market survey of two days was part of the training program.
The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth. In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related processes for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates to establish their business ventures.
The program was successfully coordinated by District Centre Jammu of the institute.