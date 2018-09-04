JKEDI trains 37 aspirants for self-employment in Kulgam

Pampore, Sep 03:
A batch of 37 aspiring entrepreneurs Monday passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates were trained for entrepreneurship at Government Degree College, Damhal Hanji Pora, Kulgam under Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) being implemented by JKEDI for entrepreneurship development and self-employment in Jammu and Kashmir.
The training program was modeled for agri-allied, manufacturing and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs have chosen various activities like dairy, sheep and poultry farming, manufacturing, restaurants, trading and boutiques as their lines of activity. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the programme. An industrial visit and market survey of two days each was part of the training program and the candidates were also taken to field visit.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates establish their business ventures.