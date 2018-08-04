JKEDI trains 33 aspiring entrepreneurs under Himayat

3-week EDP concludes at main campus Pampore
3-week EDP concludes at main campus Pampore
Pampore, Aug 03:
A fresh batch of 33 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the 18 days Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates including nine females were trained for entrepreneurship at the institute's Pampore campus under Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES). The training program was modelled for agri-allied, manufacturing and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs had chosen mostly activities like manufacturing and trading as their lines of activity. Some candidates have also chosen sheep, dairy and poultry farming as their line of activity. For candidates who have chosen agri-allied activities, a special sectoral training was also provided. An industrial visit and market survey was part of the training program. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.
Speaking on the valediction, Chief Faculty JKEDI, Dr. Majid Manzoor Khan assured all the candidates of speedy disbursal of cases once the formalities are complete on part of the candidates. He exhorted upon the participants, to work with dedication and extend their hand in betterment of the society. In-charge, Himayat JKEDI, Zahid Ali was also present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Mr. Aamir Shafiq.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related processes for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates to establish their business ventures.