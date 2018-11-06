JKEDI trains 32 aspiring entrepreneurs in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Nov 05:
A fresh batch of 32 aspiring entrepreneurs including seven females Monday passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the three-week training in Rajouri district.
The candidates were trained at Government ITI Rajouri, under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) being implemented by the institute for entrepreneurship development in the State. SCFS provides 35 per cent seed money (non-refundable) of project cost as per the qualification and the remaining amount is provided as a loan on concessional interest rates by the J&K Bank.
The 21-day Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) was modelled for manufacturing, services and agri-allied sectors to enable the aspirants chose from a range of entrepreneurial activities viable in their respective areas.
The programme was coordinated by JKEDI faculty Mr. Sayeem Rafiq and Mr. Faheem Ud din Malik
EDPs (training) are part of institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDPs are aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.
The trained aspirants hailed the training curriculum which they said has given them confidence to start their entrepreneurial journey. The participants were having varied educational background and are in the age group of 18 to 40 years.
The unemployed youth, who are all set to start their entrepreneurial journey said they expect further hand holding by JKEDI once they start their business ventures as per their respective lines of activities.