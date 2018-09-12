JKEDI trains 26 aspirants for self-employment in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Sep 11:
A batch of 26 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Tuesday.
The candidates were trained during a three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) under Himayat conducted in block Zainapora of Shopian district. The candidates hailed from economically weaker sections of the area. The training program was modeled for sectors like trading, services and agri-allied. The aspiring entrepreneurs have chosen dairy farming, restaurants cum dhabas and general trading as their lines of activity. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the program.
The program was organized coordinated by JKEDI faculty, Mr. Aaqib Mustaffa and Mr. Ravoof Ahmad Mir. As part of EDP, the participants were deputed for field visit and market survey as well.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth