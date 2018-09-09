JKEDI trains 25 aspirants for self-employment in Rajouri

Pampore, Sep 08:
A batch of 25 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Saturday.
The candidates were trained during a three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) under Himayat conducted at Government ITI, Rajouri and consisted of 20 males and five female aspirants. The candidates hailed from remote parts economically weaker sections of the frontier district Rajouri. The training program was modeled for sectors like manufacturing, services and agri-allied. The aspiring entrepreneurs have chosen activities including dairy farming, restaurants cum dhabas, manufacturing of garments and other general trading activities etc. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the program.
The program was organized coordinated by Mr. Faheem Ul Din, Associate Project Manager, JKEDI. As part of EDP, the participants were deputed for field visit and market survey as well.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.