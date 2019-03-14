JKEDI trains 142 youth for entrepreneurship at Pampore

March 14, 2019 |

38 women pass out from CWE-Kashmir

Three batches comprising of 178 aspiring entrepreneurs including 50 women Wednesday passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).

The candidates were trained for entrepreneurship at Pampore campus and Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, Kashmir (CWE-K), under Seed Capital Fund Scheme and Youth Startup Loan Scheme. 140 candidates including 12 females were trained at Pampore while 38 women were trained at CWE, Press Enclave Srinagar. The trained women aspirants have opted business activities like Boutique, Saloon, Ladies Gym, Vocational Institute, Preparatory School, Tour and Travel Agency, Departmental Store, Flex Printing, Sale of Electronic items, Manufacturing of woolen & leather items, Zari Craft, Fresh flowering decoration and themes, wholesale of garments, dry fruit packaging, stationery and online retailing and trading etc.

The candidates trained hailed Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the program.

In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and another related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates to establish their business ventures.

The EDPs are generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, Kashmir celebrated one year of success at its office along with the international women’s day.