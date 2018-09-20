JKEDI trains 135 youth for entrepreneurship in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Sep 19:
A fresh batch of 135 aspiring entrepreneurs completed their three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Wednesday.
The aspirants were trained in frontier district Kupwara under different training programs. A batch comprising 72 young educated boys and girls were trained under Seed capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) being implemented by JKEDI while another batch of 63 aspirants was trained under Himayat Self Employment Scheme at Kupwara. The training program was modelled for manufacturing, services and agro-allied sectors.
On the valedictory function held at TRC Kupwara, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara Khalid Jahangir participated as chief guest while General Manager DIC, Kupwara, District Officer, Animal Husbandry, District Officer, Sheep Husbandry, Lead Bank Manager, J&K Bank and District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Kupwara besides the trained participants were present.
DNO JKEDI, Kupwara briefed the chief guest about the programme carried out by JKEDI for the unemployed youth of Kupwara district.
Speaking on the occasion DDC Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir exhorted upon the budding entrepreneurs to create a strong and compelling value proposition for their upcoming ventures. “Identify your target audience and build a product or service that solves some actual problem in that segment. Focus on quality rather than quantity and think beyond the common business activities. Opt for a venture which get less attention like food processing,” the DDC told the aspirants.
The candidates trained under Himayat Self Employment scheme (HSES)-aimed at creating self-employment ventures by the unemployed youth of J&K in the age group of 18-35 years shall be provided financial linkage under Term Loan scheme of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), while the candidates trained under SCFS and YSLS shall be provided financial assistance under SKEWPY through J&K Bank.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth. The trained aspirants hailed the training curriculum.