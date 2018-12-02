JKEDI trains 121 youth for self-employment at Pampore

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, December 01:
A fresh batch of 121 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates were trained under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) at JKEDI Main Campus Pampore. The three-week training program was modelled for manufacturing and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs had chosen various activities like robotics lab, fast food chain, diagnostic and imaging centre, gym, manufacturing of detergents and soaps, school uniforms, restaurant and various retail stores etc. as their lines of activity. The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the programme and said they are now confident to start their business journey.
SCFS provides 35 per cent seed money (non-refundable) of the project cost as per the qualification and the remaining amount is provided as a loan on concessional interest rates by the J&K Bank.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related processes for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates to establish their business ventures.
EDPs (training) are part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.