JKEDI trains 118 youth for entrepreneurship at Pampore campus

3-week EDP for manufacturing, services sector concludes
Pampore, Jan 21:
A fresh batch of 118 aspiring entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).
The candidates were trained under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) at JKEDI Main Campus Pampore from December 26, 2018 to January 20, 2019. The three-week training program was modelled for manufacturing and services sector and the aspiring entrepreneurs had chosen various activities like Manufacturing of PPR pipes, Wall cum Floor 3D Epoxy Designing, Transformer manufacturing, Automobile Workshop, Creche cum Preparatory Schools, Diagnostic Centres, Boutique and Restaurants etc in the Services sector.
An industrial visit and a market survey of two days was part of the training program. Candidates with varied educational qualifications like MBA, B.Tech, Postgraduates in different streams of education and Commerce Graduates were part of the training program.
The trained aspirants hailed the designed curriculum for the programme and said they are now confident to start their business journey.
Under SCFS, JKEDI provides 35 per cent of the project cost (as non-refundable seed money) as per the qualification of candidate and the remaining amount is provided as loan on concessional interest rates by the J&K Bank.
In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities, to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and other related processes for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates to establish their business ventures.
EDPs (training) are part of the Institute’s ongoing endeavours to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills.
The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.