JKEDI to host ‘Smart JK Hackathon’ from May 28

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Calls for tech innovations to solve pressing problems in daily lives

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is hosting the first ever ‘Smart JK Hackathon’ from May 28th to July 05, 2019 under the J&K Startup Policy.

Being the Nodal Agency for the implementation of JK Startup Policy 2018, the Institute shall be conducting the state-level ‘Hackathon’ to provide students, dropouts, professionals a platform to solve some of pressing problems people face in their daily lives.

“Hackathon” is a digital programming competition aimed at identifying disruptive and non-disruptive digital technological innovations for solving the challenges faced by the Public/ Businesses/Industry. This initiative aims to institutionalize a model for harnessing the creativity and technical expertise of students and innovators which would in turn inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem solving among the youth.

JKEDI in consultation with Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, GoI and other stake holders from Jammu and Kashmir have identified six problem statements to which students are expected to provide innovative, sustainable digital solutions. The focus areas shall be Agriculture, Solid Waste Management, Horticulture, Tourism, Handicrafts/ Handloom and Smart City.

This is the first effort by State Government to involve young students in proposing solutions for problems faced in different sectors in day-to-day functioning. This would lead to out of box thinking and provide innovative, disruptive and sustainable solutions, which can be pursued after the Hackathon for further refining of solutions.

A separate portal for the Hackathon shall be created on JKEDI website for the registration of ideas from May 29 onwards. Mentors for scaling up of the ideas shall be offered by JKEDI for further value addition and incubation.

On May 28, the 39-day long Hackathon shall be launched formally and problem statement shall be issued in the popular media.

The Hackathon will culminate at a two-day grand challenge and the best digital innovative solutions will be rewarded. The best ideas shall be further taken up for value addition by JKEDI.