JKEDI sponsored food joint ‘Hunger Club’ opens in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Aug 16:
Srinagar city Thursday got a new food address with the opening of ‘Hunger Club’, a fast food outlet in Rajbagh. The outlet was inaugurated amid a gathering of food bloggers and food lovers.
The fast food outlet is sponsored by Jammu and Kashmiri Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) under its Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS).
‘Hunger Club’ fast food outlet is outcome of hard work and research of Tariq Bashir Lone, a young engineering graduate from Nowgam, Srinagar.
Narrating the inspiration behind leaving lucrative career in engineering and choosing food chain sector as his profession Tariq said, “I was in Delhi to prepare for engineering services exams and during weekends I along with my friends would go out to enjoy fast food. I found the quality of the food there much better than we get here in Kashmir. With this I felt that I can make a career out of this business opportunity back in Kashmir and that’s how it all started.”
Tariq says ‘Hunger Club’ shall be an affordable food outlet for everyone in Kashmir. “The rates of food items here are comparatively much lesser than any other outlet in Kashmir valley because I want everyone to relish quality food at lesser prices,” added Tariq while addressing the inauguration ceremony.
In the first phase, grilled chicken, fried chicken, pizza, pasta, snacks etc shall be available for the foodies. Chinese, Continental and Italian food varieties shall be added to the menu soon.