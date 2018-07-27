JKEDI reaches out to unemployed youth in JK

‘Orientation held for over 800 youth in Kupwara, Baramulla, Rajouri’
Pampore, July 26:
Continuing its drive to create mass awareness among the educated unemployed youth of the State, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Thursday organised awareness programs in far off places of north Kashmir and in Rajouri district of Jammu division in which over 800 youth participated.
In Kupwara the awareness program was held at Tangdar in which 350 local youth were made aware of different schemes being implemented by JKEDI. Another EAP at Kupwara Town was held in collaboration with Wyath Services Private Limited while in Baramulla the awareness programs were conducted in village Archandarhama, Singhpora, Daslipora and Rizvi Stop Magam. More than 400 youth participated in these programs.
During the awareness programs the participants were briefed about the unemployment scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth were urged to come forward and avail the opportunities for entrepreneurship development and self-employment being provided by JKEDI. The programs in District Kupwara were conducted by JKEDI Regional Coordinator (Trainings), Kashmir, Arif Ahmad Khan, District Nodal Officer, Muhammad Nauman, and Office Associate, Umar Amin. In Baramulla, the EAP series was conducted by Waseem Ahad, District Nodal Officer.
Meanwhile, an awareness program was also conducted in District Rajouri in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) at Common Facility Centre, Rajal. More than 60 unemployed youth participated in the program coordinated by Sayeem Rafiq, District Nodal Officer and Faheem u din Malik, Communication Associate.
The EAPs are part of the institute’s awareness campaign to provide the educated unemployed youth an insight into the entrepreneurship and make them aware of different financial schemes of the State and Central government being implemented by JKEDI including the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS), Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS), Term Loan Scheme of NMDFC and Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES).
Wyath Services Private Limited is a Srinagar based development Organization founded with a vision of holistic development through investing in people and is registered with Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).