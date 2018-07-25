JKEDI reaches out to 800 unemployed youth in Rajouri, Budgam

100 aspiring entrepreneurs trained at Pampore, Baramulla
Pampore, July 24:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) conducted a series of Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs (EAPs) at various places of district Rajouri and Budgam in which almost 800 youth participated.
The awareness programs in District Rajouri were conducted at ITI Nowshera, ITI Rajouri, and Himalyan Degree College, Thandi Kassi while in district Budgam awareness programs were held at S.K Pora, Charar Sharief, Warasangam, Khag and Dalwash. The awareness programs at Rajouri were held in collaboration with the ITIs and Himalayan Degree College.
During these EAPs, JKEDI District Nodal Officer, Budgam, Dr. Naila Khanday, and Communication Associate, Mr. Ahsan Qadir delivered motivational lectures regarding entrepreneurship and self-employment. District Nodal Officer Rajouri, Sayeem Rafiq and Communication Associate, Faheem u din Malik conducted the programmes in Rajouri. The EAPs are part of the institute’s awareness campaign to provide the educated unemployed youth an insight into the entrepreneurship and make them aware of different financial schemes being implemented by JKEDI to help them earn their livelihood.
Meanwhile, two fresh batches comprising 100 aspiring entrepreneurs including 10 females passed out from the Institute after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP). The candidates were trained at the institute’s Pampore campus and District Centre, Baramulla.
The unemployed youth received training under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Start up Loan Scheme (YSLS) and were exposed to a comprehensive training course Entrepreneurship Development Program to equip them with what they need to start the profitable businesses. The candidates trained have chosen manufacturing, service and agri- allied sectors as their lines activity.