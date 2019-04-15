About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKEDI preparing entrepreneurship monograph for J&K students

3-Day Consultative Meeting of experts concludes at Pampore

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is preparing a monograph on innovation and entrepreneurship to be introduced in the educational institutions as part of the process to create an ecosystem of entrepreneurship in the state.
The basic framework of the monograph was prepared during the “3-day Consultative Meeting” from April 12-14, 2019 under J&K Startup Policy, held at JKEDI, Main campus Pampore.
The institute had invited subject experts of national repute including Prof. H P Singh, Director Cluster Innovation Centre, University of Delhi, Dr. Sujit Bhattacharya, Chief Scientist National Institute of Science & Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS) and Professor AcSIR, Prof. Bhaduri, a development economist and professor at JNU, New Delhi, Dr. Manish, teaching Environmental Economics at TERI, subject experts at NCERT, Dr. Abhay Kumar and Dr. Karenk Koireng, faculty members from University of Kashmir, NIT Srinagar, IUST Awantipora, expert from J&K Board of School Education and Department of Industries & Commerce, for their inputs and consultation. People from media, local innovators and JKEDI faculty also participated in the consultative meeting.
After taking inputs from all the participants, a conceptual and theoretical frame work to be used in the monograph was discussed. Case studies to be used in monograph were also identified.
In addition, a broader outline of the monograph was discussed by the experts and first draft of table of contents was also prepared during the 3-day meeting.
Prof. Mammo Muchie who holds a Professor Chair on Innovations in South Africa and is a Senior Fellow at Oxford University also contributed to the Consultative Meeting.
The monograph shall be prepared now after further deliberations and discussions over the content and the ideas gathered. Once the design and content are finalized, it shall be put to test in some educational institutes.
The monograph is aimed to be introduced for the teenage students studying in different educational institutions of the state in order to foster an entrepreneurship culture across the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The 3-day workshop was coordinated by Mr. Irtif Lone, In-charge CIIBM at JKEDI and Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Consultant.

