JKEDI, KU organise one day workshop-cum-boot camp

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
University of Kashmir and J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) jointly organised a 'One day Workshop-cum-Boot Camp' for idea pitching at KU on Monday in which large number of students, entrepreneurs and innovators from various parts of the valley participated.
The objective of workshop-cum-Boot Camp was to scout innovative business ideas from students, innovators and entrepreneurs so that the ideas could be incubated as startups and awarded under Startup initiative of the State of J&K.
The workshop was attended by faculty members, students and officers of the University as well as innovators, entrepreneurs and faculty members of other Valley based institutions and organizations.
Vice-Chancellor KU Prof. Talat Ahmad presided over the inaugural function of the Workshop while Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof. M. A. Sahaf was the Guest of Honor.
Delivering his presidential address at the occasion, Prof. Talat Ahmad said that there is a scope to empower local youth through innovative efforts like Startup India.
He said that Kashmiri youth are highly innovative and very receptive to new initiatives. He assured the organizers of the Workshop of his support for all efforts leading to IPR generation and entrepreneurship growth.
Prof. M. A. Sahaf delivered an insightful lecture on various facets of Startup policy. He said that Govt. should tailor the existing policy to suit the local entrepreneurs. He said that a startup is based on an innovation and leads to problem solving in the society.
While presenting the introductory remarks at the occasion, Prof. G. Mohiuddin Bhat, Director Institute of Technology and Advisor EDC signified the importance of technology innovation and IPR with regard to Startup initiative. He said that with the support of National Innovation Foundation, the NIF Cell at University of Kashmir has filed 65 patents in favour of Kashmiri innovators.
He said that the Govt. of J&K should strengthen the platform of technology innovation and IPR at University of Kashmir. Prof. Bhat was critical about lack of support from the State Govt. for innovation eco-system and IPR facilitation in the State.
An Innovation Exhibition of many innovative technologies developed by local youth, organized in the lawns of Gandhi Bhavan, KU was a special event at the occasion. The Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries and delegates later visited the Innovation Exhibition. The Exhibition was a great source of inspiration for the students and entrepreneurs.
Prof. Iqbal Ahmad Hakeem of Business School, University of Kashmir, presented the vote of thanks.