JKEDI kick starts boot camp series from GDC Pulwama

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Wednesday launched its boot camp series for Kashmir division with first program at Govt Degree College (Boys), Pulwama.

This camp was the first among the series of boot camps which will be conducted in all the districts of the Kashmir division in the coming days under the Startup policy of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.

The main objective of organizing these boot camps is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth in order to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.

A large number of youth especially students from different parts of the district had gathered on the occasion to be part of the camp.

Additional DC Pulwama, Choudhary Muhammad Yaseen, was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, he said these camps will be beneficial for the youth developing a business sense among the budding entrepreneurs of the district. “The students present here should take these kinds of programs seriously to become capable and skilled, which will help them to earn their livelihood in the future,” the ADC said.

On the occasion, Syed Firdoos, Project Manager JKEDI shared the action plan of the Startup policy with the participants that offers handholding and funding support along with other incentives, industry academia partnership and incubation etc.

Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Consultant at JKEDI highlighted the innovations and motivated the youth present on the occasion through his motivational speech to come forward and share the ideas with JKEDI.

Earlier, Imtiyaz Malla, District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Pulwama presented the welcome address and gave a presentation of the schemes being implemented by the institute.

Others who were present on the occasion include Principal GDC Pulwama, Deputy Director Employment, Zamir Ahmad, CAHO, Cluster Head, J&K Bank, Shafat Kakroo, Imtiyaz Bhat, LDM, Hakeem Nazir and Mir Sajad, Office Associate, JKEDI Pulwama.