JKEDI holds Steering Committee Meetings for SCFS, YSLS

356 cases involving Rs 41.85 crore approved
356 cases involving Rs 41.85 crore approved
Pampore, Oct 25:
Three Hundred and Fifty Six (356) cases of aspiring entrepreneurs sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) under different schemes were approved by the Steering Committee which met here today. The total project cost involved is Rs. 4185.30 lakhs including seed capital of Rs. 1162.55 lakhs.
The 117th Steering Committee meeting of Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and 61st of Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) were held under the Chairmanship of Saurabh Bhagat, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, J&K Government. Those who participated in the meeting were Dr. M. I. Parray, Director JKEDI, Ghulam Rasool Mir, Director Employment Department, Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai, Vice-President A&AP Division, J&K Bank Limited and sectoral experts from the line departments.
Out of 576 cases placed before the Committee under SCFS, 281 cases involving the total project cost of Rs. 3458.35 lakhs including Seed Capital of Rs.1162.55 lakhs were approved. 264 cases were deferred and will be taken up in the next meeting. 31 cases were dropped as the candidates were no more interested in availing the benefits under the scheme.
Out of 100 cases placed before the same Committee under Youth Startup Loan Scheme, 75 cases were approved involving total project cost of Rs.726.95 lakhs. Decision in respect of 25 cases was deferred as more clarifications were sought. These cases will be considered in the next Steering Committee meeting after the relevant issues are clarified.