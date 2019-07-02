JKEDI holds orientation program for students of GGHSS Khanyar

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Monday held an orientation program for the students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Khanyar at its Pampore campus.

The program was held at JKEDI Main campus in which 38 students along with their teachers and trainers participated. The orientation program was part of the institute’s policy to orient young students enrolled in various schools of the State and sow the seeds of entrepreneurship.

The students who participated in the orientation program have opted for trades like retailing and IT services as their vocational subjects introduced by the State government.

The orientation program was coordinated by EDI faculty including Shabir Hussain Shah and Sheikh Nowsheen. The program coordinators for the program gave a detailed insight regarding the activities of JKEDI vis a vis entrepreneurship development and self-employment initiatives being implemented by the institute.

The faculty also briefed the participants about the schemes being implemented by the institute for entrepreneurship development and self-employment generation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He motivated the students to take up entrepreneurship as their career once they complete their studies.

Teachers and trainers at GGHSS, Khanyar including Abdul Qayoom (Teacher), Umera Rashid (IT Trainer) and Seerat Yaqoob (Retail Trainer) accompanied the students.

On the occasion, the participant girls expressed their desire to work for creating awareness among the masses so that more youth opt for entrepreneurship as their career.

The program ended with a question answer session, wherein the queries raised by the students regarding different facets of the working of JKEDI were answered.