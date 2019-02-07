JKEDI holds orientation program for SKUAST trainees

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, Feb 06:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Wednesday held an orientation program for the growers of medical plants from the Faculty of Forestry, Benhama SKUAST-Kashmir.
The spokesperson of JKEDI said the program was held at JKEDI Pampore campus in which 27 trainees/growers participated. The orientation program was part of a comprehensive 25 days program on Skill Development Training Program for 'medicinal plants growers' with effect from 28th January to 21st February 2019 by the Department of Forest Products utilization under HoD Prof. S A Gangoo from SKUAST-K.
The spokesperson said that the orientation program started with a welcome address by Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, program in charge and a presentation by Ishfaq A Mir, Communication Officer JKEDI and Coordinator for the orientation program. Mir gave a detailed insight regarding the activities of JKEDI vis a vis entrepreneurship development and self-employment initiatives being implemented by the institute.
In the second session of the program, Aejaz Ahmad Mulla, faculty at JKEDI made the participants do a simulation to understand the business basics followed by a debriefing session.
The participants with the qualification of 10 2 or above were from Kashmir valley and intend to start their own business. The trainees were accompanied by Dr Meghna Rashid from SKUAST.
Dean FoF, Prof TH Masoodi thanked JKEDI management for its whole-hearted support in conducting the training program and making it a success.
The spokesperson said four interns Sehreen, Ayman, Hadia and Hazik from SKUAST-K currently undergoing 45-days internship at JKEDI were also part of the day-long orientation program.