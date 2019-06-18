JKEDI holds orientation prog for students

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today held an orientation program for the students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Sonwar at its Pampore campus.

The program was held at JKEDI Main campus in which 55 students of 10th standard along with their teachers and trainers participated. The orientation program was part of the institute’s policy to orient young students enrolled in various schools of the State and sow the seeds of entrepreneurship.

The students who participated in the orientation program have opted for trades like retailing and security services as their vocational subjects introduced by the State government.