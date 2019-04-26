JKEDI holds boot camp at Women’s College

April 26, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Thursday held a boot camp here at Government College for Women.

This was the 18th boot camp of the campaign launched by JKEDI which attracted good participation from the students.

Project Manager JKEDI startup team Syed Firdous who conducted the programme told Rising Kashmir that main aim of the boot camp is to bring mass awareness about the startup policy.

“The camp aims to instill spirit of innovation among the youth and give flip to their innovative ideas and turn them into profitable business ventures,” he said.

Firdous said State government came up with policy ‘J&K Startup policy-2018 in September, 2018

“This policy aims to ignite entrepreneurial and innovative minds of our state. We believe that JK youth has a tremendous potential,” he said.

He said that there were certain issues or challenges faced by the people in the valley who could think of innovative idea but out of bucks.

“The candidates will get Rs 12000 per month for working on projects,” he added.

Firdous added that this boot camp is specifically for the women so that women also benefit from the schemes.

“We request the participants to develop a critical thinking which could lead to innovations in different fields and same can be supported under the J&K startup policy-2018,” he said.

He further added that there are many workshops in pipeline.

“We are getting tremendous feedback all across J&K,” he said.

On the occasion, Principal GCW, Srinagar, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai gave an informative account of unemployment scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and need for entrepreneurship and self employment. She urged JKEDI to have more collaboration with the college so that such camps and workshops are conducted on regular basis for the overall benefit of student community.