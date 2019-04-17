About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKEDI holds boot camp at SSM Engineering College

70 fresh ideas received; 20 prototypes of innovations displayed

 The boot camp campaign of Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Tuesday reached SSM College of Engineering, Parihaspora where more than 225 students from different streams participated in the camp. Besides engineering and management students, the faculty members of the college also participated in the day-long event.
The camp was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the institute in all the districts of the State under the J&K Startup Policy-2018 for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.
The JKEDI team for boot camp included Syed Firdous, Project Manager, Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Consultant and Waseem Ahad, Nodal Officer JKEDI Baramulla, Syed Mueed and Waseem-ul-Gani. The program was coordinated by JKEDI district centre Baramulla. Firdous deliberated on the background and rationale of J&K Startup policy. He also stressed on need for creating an enterprising society and collaboration between JKEDI and engineering colleges like SSM to facilitate young innovative minds to enrich the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Dr. Fayaz deliberated on history of innovations and motivated the students to develop a critical thinking which could lead to innovations in different fields. He urged the participant students to share their innovative ideas so that the institute can help them turn those ideas into profitable business ventures.
On the occasion 20 students of college displayed the prototypes of different innovations and discussed the commercialization prospects of their ideas with the JKEDI startup team.
During the bootcamp JKEDI team received 70 ideas shared by the SSM college students. These ideas shall be made part of ‘Idea Bank’ to be scrutinized later by an expert team.
Syed Shabir Ahmad Rufai, Principal SSM polytechnic delivered the welcome address. Chairman SSM College of Engineering, Dr. Qazi Shabir Ahmad, Prof. Dr Nazir Ahmad Shah, Technical Advisor SSM, Prof. Mohammad Mustafa, Dean Academics, Dr Sajad Hussain Deen, Principal SSM College and Er. Nayeem, HoD Mechanical Department also participated in the program.
The main objective of the bootcamp campaign launched by JKEDI is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.

 

 

