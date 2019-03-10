JKEDI holds boot camp at Ramban under Start-up Policy

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Focus on olive extraction, pomegranate seeds, apiary sector: DDC Ramban

The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Saturday organized a boot camp under the J&K Startup Policy at Ramban district of Jammu division.

It was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the Institute in all the districts of the State under the recently introduced J&K Startup Policy for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.

The main objective of the boot camp was to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate the spirit of innovation among the youth to give a fillip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.

The boot camp was organized by the JKEDI district centre Ramban and Startup Team of the Institute at Government Degree College, Ramban. The program was attended by 153 participants.

District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal GDC Ramban, Ravinder Kumar Tickoo, faculty and staff of the College were also present on the occasion.

The programme was conducted by Start Team of JKEDI including Project Manager JKEDI, Syed Firdous, Consultant at JKEDI, Dr. Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, JKEDI District Centre Ramban team including Yashpal, DNO Ramban and Mohsin Hamid, Assistant Faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Ramban urged the participants as well as JKEDI to give more focus to activities like olive extraction, pomegranate seeds and beekeeping in the area, since it has the potential for these sectors.

The startup team members shared their views on the need of the startups and the innovation in the present times. They delivered lectures on the motivation for choosing innovative entrepreneurship.

J&K Startup Policy-2018 was introduced in September 2018 and under the initiative, the Government of J&K envisages to build a robust startup ecosystem in the State to nurture innovation and providing opportunities to budding Startups.