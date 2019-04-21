JKEDI holds boot camp at GDC Kupwara

April 21, 2019 |

350 students from five colleges, school participate

Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) held a boot camp at Government Degree College, Kupwara on Saturday.

The camp was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the institute in all the districts of the State under the J&K Startup Policy-2018 for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.

The JKEDI team for boot camp led Mr. Syed Firdous, Project Manager conducted the program coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Kupwara including Mr. Muhammad Nauman, Mr. Syed Asrar, Dr. Sameer Jan Bhat and Mr. Umar Amin.

Firdous deliberated on the background and rationale of J&K Startup policy. He delivered a power point presentation and stressed on need for creating an enterprising society by facilitating innovative minds to enrich the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The team also deliberated on history of innovations to motivate the students to develop a critical thinking which could lead to innovations in different fields. The participants were urged to share their innovative ideas so that JKEDI can help them turn those ideas into profitable business ventures.

More than 350 students from GDC (Boys) Kupwara, GDC (Girls) Kupwara, GDC Handwara, Polytechnic College Handwara and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kupwara participated in the day-long event.

District Development Commissioner, Kupwara Anshul Garg was the chief guest on the occasion while Principal GDC Kupwara was the guest of honour.

The main objective of the boot camp campaign launched by JKEDI is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.