JKEDI holds awareness program exclusively for women at Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore, July 18:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Wednesday held a special awareness program at Government Degree College for Women, Pulwama for the college pass outs.
More than 100 women who have passed out of the college and some outgoing students of the college participated in the program based on theme ‘Youth Empowerment- Let’s be Self Sufficient’. Chief Faculty JKEDI, Dr. Majid Manzoor Khan, Principal Government Degree College for Women, Pulwama, Syed Farooq Andrabi, faculty members of JKEDI and the college were present on the occasion.
During the program the participants were made aware of different entrepreneurship development and self-employment generation schemes being implemented by JKEDI with special reference to women entrepreneurship.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Faculty JKEDI, Dr. Majid Manzoor Khan encouraged the participant females to take full advantage of the initiatives of the government for women entrepreneurship. He said, "Entrepreneurship is the key to tackle increasing unemployment in the State of Jammu and Kashmir and youth have a key role to play.” He informed the participants that the government has established separate centers for women entrepreneurship both in Jammu and Srinagar and the educated women should take advantage of it.
In his address Principal of the college appreciated the efforts of JKEDI and said the college in collaboration with the JKEDI District Centre, Pulwama will try to form a separate centre within the campus which will be managed by the students themselves so that those seeking jobs get a chance to become job providers.
Motivational videos, a documentary and interaction of the participants with a successful entrepreneur, Zeeshan Ali Daanish sponsored by JKEDI were the main highlights of the program. The program was conducted by Ms. Arbin Hassan, Assistant Faculty, JKEDI and Mr. Sajad Maqbool, Office Associate, JKEDI.