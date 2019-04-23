JKEDI holds 17th boot camp at Budgam

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing its efforts to ensure proper implementation of the J&K Startup Policy, the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) held a boot camp at Budgam in central Kashmir on Monday.

The camp held at Sheikhul Aalam Hall Budgam was part of the boot camp campaign launched by the institute in all the districts of the State under the J&K Startup Policy-2018 for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.

The JKEDI start up team led Syed Firdous, Project Manager conducted the program coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Budgam including Dr. Naila Khanday and Ahsaan Qadir. Regional Coordinator Trainings (Kashmir), Arif Khan was also accompanied the team. ADC Budgam. Syed Mushtaq Simnaani was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal GDC Budgam was also present on the occasion.

The boot camp was attended by over 220 participants mostly students from different areas of the district.

In her address, JKEDI District Nodal Officer, Budgam. Dr Naila Khanday briefed the participants and the guests about the boot camp campaign and its purpose. She urged the participants to develop a critical thinking which could lead to innovations in different fields and the same can be supported under the J&K Startup Policy-2018.

Syed Firdous deliberated on the background and rationale of J&K Startup policy while Arif deliberated upon the unemployment scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The participants were urged to share their innovative ideas so that JKEDI can help them turn those ideas into profitable business ventures.

The camp was the 17th boot camp of the campaign launched by JKEDI while three more such programs are scheduled at Government College for Women, M A Road Srinagar, CUK Srinagar and GDC Bandipora in the coming days.

The main objective of the boot camp campaign is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.