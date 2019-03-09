JKEDI encourages female staff on International Women’s Day

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Holds programs at Bari Brahmna, Jammu

On International Women’s Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Friday organized simple but impressive functions at its regional centre Jammu, and Centres for Women Entrepreneurship, Jammu and Srinagar.

These functions were organized to celebrate the International Women’s Day and salute the spirit of women entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurship in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. During these functions the female staff working in the institute was encouraged and their contribution was highlighted.

At Regional Office Jammu, the female staffers including Ms. Nazia Qadri, Ms. Naughty Pandoh, Ms. Aparna Abrol and Ms. Shiwani Sharma were encouraged by the institute management for their role in different program verticals of the institute.

Another simple but impressive function was held at Centre for Women Entrepreneurship- Jammu (CWE-J), Exhibition Ground Jammu Haat. Deputy Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Advocate Purnima Sharma was invited as the Chief Guest. 27 aspiring women entrepreneurs currently undergoing training at the centre were also present.

She had an interactive session with the aspiring women entrepreneurs on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor stressed upon empowering women folk for achieving gender equality in the society. Advocate Purnima said that nothing is beatable for a woman. “All she needs is support and encouragement to pursue her dreams. Today’s woman leads her life in various prominent roles and she does so with utmost sincerity, which makes her special,” she added.

Two entrepreneurs facilitated by Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, Jammu Dr. Shazia Shafi, Aarti Shafi and Advocate Snigdha Shekhar were the special invitees. They highlighted the theme of this year’s women’s day – ‘Balance for better and emphasized the need for creating a gender balanced world with equal opportunities for all.’

The program was presided over by In-charge CWE-J, Ms. Divya Bhushan and coordinated by Ms. Monika Salaria.

There are two centres for women entrepreneurship, one each in Srinagar and Jammu working as program verticals of JKEDI for exclusive coverage of women in J&K.