JKEDI, Employment Deptt hold mega awareness program at Doda

Over 200 educated youth, social activists participate in day-long event
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 16:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) conducted a mega Entrepreneurship Awareness Program (EAP) in association with District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC), Doda in which more than 200 youth participated.
The awareness program was conducted at DECC Complex Akramabad, Doda where people from far flung areas of the district participated. During the program the participants were provided an insight of entrepreneurship and were appraised about the various State and Central government sponsored schemes being implemented by the institute. DECC also shared the importance of registrations for the unemployed youth and for people associated with the unorganized sectors of the economy, an official statement said.
On the occasion JKEDI District Nodal Officer, Doda, Mr. Gowhar Nazir delivered a motivational lecture regarding entrepreneurship and self-employment. Ms. Shayesta Sultana, Deputy Director Employment, Doda, spoke on the occasion and emphasized about the need for such programs in future. Officials from Social Welfare Department, District Handicrafts Department, District Handloom Department along with trainees and other social activists from Doda were part of the interactive session held during the awareness program.
The EAPs are part of the awareness campaign of JKEDI for the remote pockets of district Doda so that the educated unemployed youth are made aware of the schemes of the State and Central government regarding entrepreneurship development and self-employment.
JKEDI through its awareness programs intends to reach out to the educated youth of the state and provide them a platform where they can succeed collectively. In the EAP, the participants were acquainted with the realities of labour market in the State along with the scope of entrepreneurship development and self-employment in various sectors of the State economy.