JKEDI continues ‘mass awareness drive’

Organises EAP for PMKVY pass outs in Pulwama
Srinagar:
Continuing its drive to create mass awareness among the educated unemployed youth of the State, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute Thursday organised an Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) for the students trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) at Pulwama.
The awareness programme was jointly conducted by JKEDI District Centre, Pulwama in association with Wyath Services Private limited – a Srinagar based development organisation and was attended by 80 retail and distribution pass outs of Wyath Services Private Limited. Speaking on the occasion, JKEDI Regional Coordinator (Trainings), Kashmir, Arif Ahmad Khan briefed the participants about the unemployment scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed upon the youth to come forward and avail the opportunities provided by JKEDI to be self-reliant and economically independent.
He said the sole aim of entrepreneurship development schemes is to make unemployed youth self-reliant and lessen their dependency on the government jobs.
The pass outs were also made aware about the various self-employment schemes of the State and Central government being implemented by JKEDI including the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS), Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) and Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES).
The Institute through its awareness programs intends to reach out to the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir and provide them a platform where they can succeed collectively. In the EAP, the participants were acquainted with the realities of labour market in the State along with the scope of entrepreneurship development/self-employment in various sectors of the State economy.