JKEDI conducts pre-incubation orientation program for startups

Pampore, Nov 24:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Saturday held a day-long ‘Pre-incubation Orientation Program’ for the recently selected incubates here at its Main campus.
The orientation program was part of the Institute’s ongoing endeavor to promote innovation-based start-ups in the State of Jammu & Kashmir and was arranged by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Business Modeling (CIIBM), a program vertical of JKEDI in association with I & WE- a training platform for incubates and NEOTEC HUB, a Delhi based incubator.
The day-long program was conducted to provide the incubates a detailed insight about the basic pre-requisites for creation of a successful enterprise and the importance of such enterprises in a rapidly changing startup environment where innovation and creativity are considered as the drivers of economic and social solidity.
The program was conducted by a team comprising of Mr. Irtif Lone, Manager Incubation-JKEDI, Mr. Aaquib Hussain, Creative Head & Marketing Manager I&WE and Mr. Divyainath Sharma, Manager Operations NEOTEC HUB, New Delhi.
20 startups from Kashmir division participated in the orientation program out of which four startups were shortlisted for further financial and non-financial services. During the program many aspects of incubation including funding, networking and access to market support, legal support, regulatory and compliance support as well as infrastructure support were discussed in detail with the incubates.
JKEDI earlier kickstarted the preparations of setting the incubation facility in the month and was successful in setting up an incubation facility at its Pampore Campus under NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). The Institute has also proposed to create a similar facility at its Jammu Campus in future.