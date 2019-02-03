JKEDI conducts orientation program for startups at Pampore

40 aspirants complete training, pass out from Jammu centre
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 02:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Saturday organized a one-day workshop cum orientation program for the startupsregistered under J&K Startup Policy from Kashmir.
The orientation program was held at the JKEDI Pampore campus and was part of the institute’s ongoing endeavour to promote innovation-based startups in the State of Jammu & Kashmir.
The program was arranged by the Centre for Igniting Entrepreneurship Culture (CIEC), a program vertical of the JKEDI. The program was conducted to provide the startups with a detailed insight about the basic pre-requisites for the creation of a successful enterprise and the importance of such enterprises in a rapidly changing startup environment where innovation and creativity are considered as the drivers of economic and social solidity.
The program was conducted by Dr.Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad as Resource Person.
Around 42 existing and aspiring startups from Kashmir division participated in the workshop cum orientation program.
During the program, many aspects of incubation including funding, networking and access to market support, legal support, regulatory and compliance support as well as infrastructure support were discussed in detail with the incubates.
The participants appreciated the initiative and termed it as learning and knowledgeable platform vis a vis startups in Kashmir valley.
The program was part of the implementation of J&K Startup Policy-2018 for which JKEDI has been designated as the nodal agency.
Meanwhile, an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) concluded at JKEDI District Centre, Jammu in which 40 aspiring entrepreneurs were trained under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS).