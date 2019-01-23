JKEDI conducts 2-day workshop forstartups at Bari-Brahmna

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 22:
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) organized a two-day workshop cum orientation program for the startups from Jammu division at its Bari-Brahmna campus.
The orientation program cum workshop was held on January 21 and 22 and was part of the Institute’s ongoing endeavor to promote innovation-based startups in the State of Jammu & Kashmir.
The program was arranged by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Business Modeling (CIIBM), a program vertical of JKEDI in association with I&WE- a New Delhi based training platform for incubates.
The two-day program was conducted to provide the startups a detailed insight about the basic pre-requisites for creation of a successful enterprise and the importance of such enterprises in a rapidly changing startup environment where innovation and creativity are considered as the drivers of economic and social solidity.
The program was conducted by a team comprising of Mr. Aaquib Hussain, Founder I&WE and Mr. Syed Firdous Ahmad, In-charge Startup Policy, Jammu.
Around 40 existing and aspiring startups from Jammu division participated in the workshop cum orientation program.
During the program many aspects of incubation including funding, networking and access to market support, legal support, regulatory and compliance support as well as infrastructure support were discussed in detail with the incubates.