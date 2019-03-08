About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKEDI bootcamp wagon reaches Doda, Kishtwar

480 people participate, many startup ideas received

Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) organized two boot camps at Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu division on Thursday.
The camps were part of the boot camp campaign by the institute scheduled in all the districts of the State under the recently introduced Startup policy of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.
The main objective of organizing such bootcamps is to bring mass awareness about the Startup policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth in order to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.
The first boot camp was organized by the JKEDI district center Doda at Town Hall Doda. The program was attended by around 210 participants and 15 faculty members from ITI Doda and Government Degree College, Doda.
The program was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D. Difode, Project Manager JKEDI, Syed Firdous, Consultant at JKEDI, Dr. Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, in presence of the Deputy Director DECC, Shaista Sultana, DNO JKEDI Doda, Gowhar Nazir, Assistant Faculty JKEDI, Mudasir Lone and representatives from DIC, GDC and ITI.
On the occasion Deputy Commissioner, Doda shared the importance of creating entrepreneurship culture among youth in developing the economy of the country. The startup team members shared their views on the need of the startups and the innovation in the present time. They delivered lectures on motivation for choosing innovative entrepreneurship. The action plan of the boot camp including startup policy, hackathon and grand challenge.
During the idea pitching sessions around 10 ideas were shortlisted for the final selection.
Another boot camp was held at Faridia Islamia Educational and Research Institute, Kishtwar. The program was attended by 260 students from various educational institutions.
The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre Kishtwar. Mr. Syed Firdous and Dr. Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad from JKEDI Startup Team conducted the boot camp.
J&K Startup Policy-2018 was introduced in September 2018

Latest News

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Mar 07 | Noor ul Haq
Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Mar 07 | Agencies
EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

Mar 07 | Junaid Kathju
School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Mar 07 | Agencies
One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir
Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Mar 07 | Agencies
Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mar 07 | Agencies
Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir

Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

Mar 07 | Agencies
Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Mar 07 | Agencies
15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

Mar 07 | Syed Amjad Shah
Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

Mar 07 | RK Online Desk
Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKEDI bootcamp wagon reaches Doda, Kishtwar

480 people participate, many startup ideas received

              

Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) organized two boot camps at Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu division on Thursday.
The camps were part of the boot camp campaign by the institute scheduled in all the districts of the State under the recently introduced Startup policy of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for which JKEDI has been designated as the Nodal Agency.
The main objective of organizing such bootcamps is to bring mass awareness about the Startup policy and to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth in order to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.
The first boot camp was organized by the JKEDI district center Doda at Town Hall Doda. The program was attended by around 210 participants and 15 faculty members from ITI Doda and Government Degree College, Doda.
The program was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D. Difode, Project Manager JKEDI, Syed Firdous, Consultant at JKEDI, Dr. Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, in presence of the Deputy Director DECC, Shaista Sultana, DNO JKEDI Doda, Gowhar Nazir, Assistant Faculty JKEDI, Mudasir Lone and representatives from DIC, GDC and ITI.
On the occasion Deputy Commissioner, Doda shared the importance of creating entrepreneurship culture among youth in developing the economy of the country. The startup team members shared their views on the need of the startups and the innovation in the present time. They delivered lectures on motivation for choosing innovative entrepreneurship. The action plan of the boot camp including startup policy, hackathon and grand challenge.
During the idea pitching sessions around 10 ideas were shortlisted for the final selection.
Another boot camp was held at Faridia Islamia Educational and Research Institute, Kishtwar. The program was attended by 260 students from various educational institutions.
The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre Kishtwar. Mr. Syed Firdous and Dr. Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad from JKEDI Startup Team conducted the boot camp.
J&K Startup Policy-2018 was introduced in September 2018

News From Rising Kashmir

;