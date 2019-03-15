JKEDI bootcamp campaign under startup policy concludes

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 2000 youth participate, 500 business ideas received

The bootcamp campaign of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) under Startup Policy-J&K Thursday concluded with its last program at frontier district Poonch.

The last bootcamp for Jammu division was held at Government Degree College, Poonch in which 250 students besides the faculty participated. District officers of different line departments were also present on the occasion.

The bootcamp was conducted by JKEDI Startup team. The program started with an overview of the activities of JKEDI by the District Team, Poonch. Dr. Sheikh Fayaz, Innovation Consultant JKEDI delivered an exhaustive presentation on the need and history of innovation. He discussed the need for innovation since times immemorial. Syeed Firdous, Project Manager discussed various aspects of JKEDI Startup Policy- 2018.District Nodal Officer, Poonch, Faheem Mir and Iqbal Ali, Assistant Faculty coordinated the program.

The program was followed by the idea pitching session wherein the students were briefed with some of the existing problems by Dr. Fayaz and the solutions were sought from the students.

The bootcamp campaign began earlier on January 31, 2019 from ITI Samba followed Kathua, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Jammu, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch. 10 boot camps were organized in which more than 2000 youth from ITIs, polytechnic colleges and degree colleges participated. During these programs JKEDI received over 500 business ideas from the participants.

In the next phase, JKEDI will screen the ideas received. The potential as well as innovative ideas will be considered for upscaling at JKEDI incubation centre, Jammu. JKEDI and the innovative idea givers will work jointly to refine them further.

The main objective of organizing the boot camps was to bring mass awareness about the Startup policy and to inculcate the spirit of innovation among the youth and give a flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures. The campaign also aimed at creating an ecosystem wherein the creative thought process will be appreciated.

During these programs JKEDI also attempted to identify the problems viz-a-viz traditional industrial sector, agriculture and horticulture etc. in all 10 districts of Jammu division. The institute shall now launch the bootcamp campaign in Kashmir division. JKEDI shall collaborate with all educational and research institutes for collective nurturing of startup ecosystem in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Startup Policy-2018 was introduced in September 2018 and under this initiative, the Government of J&K envisages to build a robust startup ecosystem in the State to nurture innovation and providing opportunities to budding Startups.