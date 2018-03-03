JKEDI bids affectionate farewell to its founder director

Ganga hails Parray's contribution towards entrepreneurship development in J&K
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 01:
Dr. M I Parray, founding Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) was Thursday accorded a warm and affectionate farewell on attaining his superannuation.
In a simple but impressive function held here in the honour of Dr. Parray, the JKEDI staff expressed their gratitude for his contribution in institution building and towards shaping them professionally.
Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash Ganga, Commissioner/Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Heads of various institutes/boards under the administrative control of the Industries and Commerce Department and staff of JKEDI was present on the occasion.
Ganga hailed the services and efforts of Dr. Parray towards creating an entrepreneurial culture and promoting the entrepreneurship development in the state of Jammu and Kashmir without letting any hurdle to make his path difficult to tread.
He said Dr. Parray would be remembered for the services he has rendered and his contribution towards institution building which certainly is the best in the State of J&K at least, shall prove as a beacon light for the others.
In his address on the occasion, Kifayat described Dr. Parray as a good human being who made his mark by a kind of social service, institution building and creating a resource for the social and economic progress of the entire State.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Parray said he is leaving with a contentment that he has contributed in making of JKEDI entrusted with the job of helping people earn their livelihood, which is a great satisfaction. He said he has envisioned the JKEDI to come up as the firstfull-fledged entrepreneurship development university.
On the occasion, some staff members of JKEDI also shared their experiences of working under the leadership of Dr. M I Parray.
Dr. Parray started his career in 1987 as an Assistant Professor in Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA). In 2003, he was appointed as Director, JKEDI which started functioning from a small two-room office at IMPA Srinagar.
