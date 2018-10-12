JKEDI announces Boot Camp on Oct 13

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 11:
In a bid to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is holding a Boot Camp at its Pampore Campus on October 13, said spokesman in a statement.
The spokesman in a statement that the boot camp is part of the Start-up India J&K Yatra which started on September 27 and is going on in full swing. A lot of students have approached the Institute to pitch their ideas. Since the ideas are screened in Boot Camps, it becomes difficult to select the ideas of those who approach JKEDI individually.
“In this regard, the Institute has decided to invite all those who want to pitch their business ideas to JKEDI Pampore on 13th, October (Saturday), 2018,” he said.
“The institute invites those who have innovative business your ideas for final selection to the Acceleration Program to be held on 17th and 18th October 2018,” he added.
He said that there is prize money of about Rs 10 lakh to be given to the winners, besides benefits like incubation offers and other incentives.
“Those who have missed the boot camps or are now ready with their ideas can join now. Interested candidates can book their pitches by sending their details on social networking application WhatsApp on mobile number 9419072587 or 8890788840,” the spokesman said.