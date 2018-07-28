JKDFP welcomes Imran Khan’s statement

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Welcoming the statement of Pak PM elect Imran Khan about Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that Kashmiris have always supported and advocated peaceful resolution of their issue so that the people of the whole region can enjoy fruits of peace and stability.
A JKDFP Spokesperson said in his statement that Kashmiris have always been in favour of a meaningful dialogue process so as to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute. The people living in the disputed region are struggling for their Right to Self Determination since decades together which has been accepted by the world community.
Hailing the statement of Imran Khan, the JKDFP spokesperson hoped that Islamabad will advocate the case of Kashmir more strongly. He also congratulated Imran Khan and other leaders of his party for achieving success in the recently conducted elections.
Meanwhile, Democratic Freedom Party has expressed its deep concern over the acts of day today intimidating common people by launching CASOs in nook and corner. A JKDFP Spokesperson said in his statement that so-called search operations have returned to the region after so many years and the sole aim of the government forces is to create a situation where people could only think about their survival and leave raising voice about their rights.
The Spokesperson said that New Delhi is implementing its plan to silent everybody in Kashmir and it has adopted a policy of tyranny, dictatorship and domination. It is using CASOs, arrests, registering of fabricated cases and other such things to threaten the peace-loving people of Kashmir whose only crime is that they demand for their political rights. To create silence of graveyard across the disputed region, New Delhi is leaving no stone unturned to create an atmosphere of intimidation. Asking for identity cards from people on roads, checking vehicles and wasting time of the common people is just part of a policy to harass people. (KNS)