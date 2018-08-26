JKDFP seek medical treatment for ailing Shabir Shah

Srinagar, Aug 25:
Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has warned the Government of Indian (GoI) of street protests if it failed to provide suitable medical aid to its ailing chairman, Shabir Shah who is languishing in Tihar jail Delhi since July 2017 after booked under a fabricated case.
The family of ailing leader Shabir Shah had gone to Delhi to meet him. The visiting family members found the incarcerated leader very ill in Tihar jail.
In a statement to KNS, party Spokesperson said that the family had time and again stressed that Shabir Shah is suffering from many serious ailments which need immediate treatment however their repeated pleas were not even heard at judicial level.
Now the health situation of Shabir Shah has deteriorated to the extent that every party member and activist has started showing concern. So the JKDFP has warned the GoI to take immediate and practical measures about providing suitable treatment to the ailing leader otherwise the party will come on streets and hold protests.
The Party has also strongly appealed the human rights bodes active on international level to intervene so that the life of the “prisoner of conscience” is saved.
Meanwhile, JKDFP has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist and human rights defender Kuldeep Nayar who breathed his last some days back in Delhi. Terming Kuldeep Nayar as friend and well wisher of its incarcerated chief, Shabir Shah the JKDFP Spokesperson said that demise of Kuldeep Nayar has saddened the whole party. (KNS)