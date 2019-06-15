About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKDFP remembers Shujaat Bukhari on first martyrdom anniversary

 Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has remembered renowned journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his first martyrdom anniversary.
JKDFP Spokesperson said in a statement that Shujaat Bukhari was brutally killed outside his office to silent a vibrant voice of Kashmir. He said that unknown gunmen have been active in this part of the world since decades now whose activities are well known to every Kashmiri.
He said that Shujaat Bukhari will always be remembered for advocating resolution of the dispute. The JKDFP Spokesperson has prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased soul and said that Shujaat Bukhari’s social activities will always be remembered.

