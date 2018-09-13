JKDFP hails UN rights chief’s remarks, says Kashmir needs ‘much more’

‘Kashmiris need something beyond statements, condemnations’
Srinagar:
Welcoming statement of UN human rights council chief, Michelle Bachelet, wherein she has reprimanded India for not acting on the UN report regarding the grave human rights abuses and violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) today said that Kashmiri people need something beyond statements and condemnations so that they are saved from the continuous tyranny.
In a statement to KNS, JKDFP Spokesperson said that the rights abuses in Kashmir at government level can be stopped when the world bodies like UN take concrete steps to resolve the long pending dispute which has so far claimed countless lives.
He said that Kashmiri people are thankful to the UN Rights chief for her bold statement but they feel that mere statements can’t help.
“Kashmir is the world’s most militarised zone with highest concentration of forces. This has turned the whole region into a garrison. We appeal to the world forums to compel India to decrease the government forces presence in the region so that a conducive atmosphere to implement the UNSC resolutions in created.” JKDFP Spokesperson stressed upon the UN to wake up from the deep and long slumber and take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the people.